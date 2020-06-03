Watch What Happens When You Give “Too Much Dap” In Hilarious ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Clip

Yes, there is a thing as giving “too much dap.”

Sherman’s Showcase, the hilarious retro variety show created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, is being brought back by AMC and IFC. We could all use a little humor, and the show’s “Black History Month Spectacular” Juneteenth (June.19) return is right on time.

Speaking on the upcoming special, creators and stars Salahuddin and Riddle state:

“Sherman’s Showcase host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades. Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said, ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’ And Sherman got his wish. He’d also like to ask Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase ‘cats and kittens,’ which he’s been using on the Showcase since 1973.”

Fans can definitely expect more A-list celebrity guest appearances, award-winning songs, and hilarious sketches that made the show a favorite among critics. The upcoming “Black History Month Spectacular” will pay homage to African-American icons both past and present, touch on period pieces, vampires, superheroes and will feature a reimagining of the Black cult-class film, Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon. We can’t wait to see that.

Guests on the upcoming “Black History Month Spectacular” include:

Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy, journalist Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, actor, and TV host Terrence J, series executive producer and Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend, rapper and activist Vic Mensa, GRAMMY® winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Bresha Webb, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, GRAMMY® winner Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Tyrin Turner), Mario Van Peebles and more.

Sounds hilariously lit!

Sherman’s Showcase, “Black History Month Spectacular,” airs 10 PM ET/PT on AMC and also 11 PM ET/PT showing on IFC. You can also watch the complete 1st season on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Peep the hilarious “Too Much Dap” clip in which we see what happens when you encounter that guy who requires a dap every damn time below.

