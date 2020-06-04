Meghan Markle Speaks On Death Of George Floyd

In a commencement speech for her Ama Mater, Meghan Markle gave her feelings on the death of George Floyd.

In the two-minute long video, Meghan expresses that she was not sure what she could say about the situation.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right things. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,” Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex recorded a video message about the “absolutely devastating” death of #GeorgeFloyd for students graduating from her former high school in LA. She says: “I am so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.” pic.twitter.com/D9Bq2n7kRq — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 4, 2020

