Meghan Markle Speaks On Death Of George Floyd

In a commencement speech for her Ama Mater, Meghan Markle gave her feelings on the death of George Floyd.
In the two-minute long video, Meghan expresses that she was not sure what she could say about the situation.
“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right things. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,” Meghan said.
Thank you Meghan Markle for standing with us!
