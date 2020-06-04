CLOSE
Meghan Markle Speaks On Death Of George Floyd

In a commencement speech for her Ama Mater, Meghan Markle gave her feelings on the death of George Floyd.

In the two-minute long video, Meghan expresses that she was not sure what she could say about the situation.  

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right things. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,” Meghan said. 

Thank you Meghan Markle for standing with us!

