Is Nicki Minaj planning to drop some new music?

A number of her fans believe there is new music on the way after a recent tweet from the rapper.

“Showed you how to get a bag now u going shopping,” Nicki tweeted on Monday. Not long after dropping the tweet fans started to speculate that Nicki was hinting teasing new music.

Showed you how to get a bag now u goin shopping. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 8, 2020

friday release? — ny papi 〽️ (@trey_forde) June 8, 2020

😩 Drop the song sis we know you on it. — The Egg TSB (@TheEggTSB) June 8, 2020

SHE IS TEASING. 🚨 — Nicki Stats (@statsofminaj) June 8, 2020

Do you think Nicki is ready to drop some new music?

