Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Pushed To July

If you were hoping to get your hands on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album tomorrow, you are going to have to wait a few more weeks. Universal Music Group’s A&R executive, Steven Victor announced the highly-anticipated album has been delayed to July, out of respect for the #BlackLivesMatter protest.

“Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his {Pop Smoke} album out of respect for the movement. “Make It Rain” will be released this Friday, June 12th. The album will be released on July 3rd,” Victor said in the caption.

