CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album Pushed To July

If you were hoping to get your hands on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album tomorrow, you are going to have to wait a few more weeks. Universal Music Group’s A&R executive, Steven Victor announced the highly-anticipated album has been delayed to July, out of respect for the #BlackLivesMatter protest.

“Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his {Pop Smoke} album out of respect for the movement. “Make It Rain” will be released this Friday, June 12th. The album will be released on July 3rd,” Victor said in the caption.

Black Lives Matter , dior , July , Pop Smoke , universal music group

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated May 22nd)
Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat - Game Five
51 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close