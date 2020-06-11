Radio One D.C. Proclaims June 12th Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day

Friday, June 12th, Radio One D.C. will host Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day for Radio One D.C.! We celebrate Mayor Bowser for her incredible leadership, unparalleled track record, and her staunch support of protestors in the nation’s capital during the aftermath of the George Floyd murder.

“We are honored to celebrate a black woman, a black mayor and a black voice who tirelessly works to serve and protect our nation’s capital,” said Urban One founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes. “Mayor Bowser continues to prove she is a ‘Quiet Storm,’ capable of effectuating change and taking bold stands when necessary. We must say job well done when the job is done well, and it is our pleasure to do so by hosting Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day on our DC market radio stations.”

Listen to Jackie Paige starting at 10am and then Little Bacon Bear at 7pm to hear from Mayor Bowser along with local DC artists and musicians, celebrities, and listeners who will call in to share their support and appreciation for the Mayor.

