Swiss Beatz and Timbaland have scheduled the next Verzuz battle, just in time for the weekend. This Friday, June 19, Alicia Keys and John Legend stepping into the Verzuz ring. Key’s husband, Swizz Beatz, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @AliciaKeys vs @Johnlegend on the keys Friday, June 19th. 8p est @verzuztv!!!“

Who do you think will win this Verzuz battle?

