Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of twitter ridicule when he first mad comments on the riots after George Floyd.

But since then, he’s decided to stand up for the movement with the help of one of his favorite off-the-field hobbies, fashion. The 27-year-old Cleveland Brown created a $25 t-shirt that features the words “I Still Can’t Breathe” on the front over the heart and “No Justice, No Peace” across the entire back, in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all those who have suffered from police brutality.

The lone shirt is available on Odell’s site endthistogether.com, where he also speaks on his reaction to seeing the heartbreaking video of George Floyd’s murder and how it inspired him to help out.

“Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers. In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality,” writes Odell. “100% of all profits from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization. I support nonviolent protests and demands for justice.”

Odell was also one of the 17 players who starred in the NFL’s video calling for league-wide action to help end systemic racism and racial inequality. It even forced Commissioner Roger Goodell to release a statement the next day, one that he’s been defending ever since because of the way he shunned Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Odell Beckham Jr. Supports Black Lives Matter Movement By Selling “I Can’t Breath” T-Shirt was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: