Pretty Vee Is A Box Braided Beauty On The Cover Of Hype Hair

If booked and busy was a person, it would be comedian and social media influencer Pretty Vee. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, an established presence on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out and a strong influence in music, beauty and fashion, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excel is taking the industry by storm and she’s only just getting started. To add to her growing list of accomplishments, Pretty Vee recently graced the cover of Hype Hair magazine rocking ankle length braids, an all-red ensemble and a face that’s beat to the Gawds.

Vee opened up about her work ethic, her rise to social media stardom, her journey to the top and how she’s managed her at home hair routine during quarantine.

“The journey has been remarkable; sleepless nights and overthinking, and at times questioning my creativity, and also if what I’m doing will be fruitful and come true,” she told the magazine.

“I am more than grateful and appreciative for this opportunity.” All of those sleepless nights have certainly paid off for the rising entrepreneur as she recently partnered with Citi Trends to market her Pretty Vee electronics and Beauty collection, which is now in over 570 stores and in 33 States across the US.

“I started off as brand ambassador for the company for almost a year and loved doing so because it was a brand I grew up being very familiar with,” she said of the partnership. “Eventually, I had the opportunity to pitch my products and out of that the Pretty Vee electronic and Beauty collection was created.”

Growing her beauty brand has also allowed Pretty Vee to focus on her own beauty and hair routine, especially during quarantine. While the social media influencer admitted to rocking the “Trick Daddy braids and a bonnet” during stay-at-home orders, she revealed that she’s gotten through her home-hair routine successfully with edge control and her favorite flat iron — two staple items in every Black woman’s household. “göt2b® edge control was definitely a product I used on a regular and my Chi flat iron,” she revealed.

“My hair has always been thick, and my hair was breaking off due to the style changing all the time,” she explained. “So a hair care routine was started.” While hair and beauty are just two of the many industries the multifaceted influencer is part of, she knows that real beauty is defined by what’s on the inside, not the outer appearance. “Beauty to me equals confidence and it’s within. It’s really about self-love.” We couldn’t agree more.

Read Pretty Vee’s full interview with Hype Hair, here.

