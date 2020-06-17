Go-Go Community Mourns The Death of Maiesha Rashad of “Maiesha & The Hiphuggers”

The Go-Go community mourns the death of Maiesha Rashad, the lead mic of “Maiesha & The Hiphuggers” after being diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. Maiesha is known as the first Lady of Go-Go and the first woman to manage her band as well as sing lead mic. She paved the way for many women in this industry today.

Those who knew her and shared years of memories posted photos and videos honoring her. “The Go-Go community lost an absolute angel! Thanking GOD for blessing us with the talent and beauty…” Sugar Bear of EU, who started his career playing in her band, shared on his Instagram along with a video. He was happy to be able to give her her flowers while she was here with us.

See more about her career in this episode of True Go-Go Stories…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: