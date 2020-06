To celebrate Gunna’s 27th birthday, Young Thug gifted him a Rolls Royce Cullinan. The black with chrome-grille Rolls, cost Thug a solid $333,000.

Gunna shared a picture of his new whip on Instagram. He captained the post, “That Big Body rolls comin!!! @thuggerthuger1 thank you twin.”

I think we all need to reevaluate our friend list.

