Wale Teases “Imperfect Storm” On Instagram

Look like a storm is brewing.

If you took a look at Wale‘s Instagram this morning you would notice that he has deleted all of his past photos with one left remaining. The photo looks to tease upcoming music from Folarin with the caption “The Imperfect Storm ⛈🔥.”

Should we expect new music from Wale on Juneteenth? I guess we will have to keep an eye on our favorite streaming platforms to find out.

Wale released his latest project “Woww… That’s Crazy” in October.

