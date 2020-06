“Nick News” is coming back to Nickelodeon. The show, that ended in 2015, will be coming back with a special to address the current climate in the world. The special is titled: Kids, Race and Unity.

Kids, Race and Unity will be hosted by Alicia Keys and will have special guest Keedron Bryant, and the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Kid, Race and Unity will air on Monday, June 29th.

