It looks like Megan Thee Stallion may have a new boo. The “Savage” rapper dropped the tea of a new boo while on IG Live on Sunday night.

“Stop hitting my phone, cause I got a man,” Megan said during the live.

She went on to say that her man is “Dumb fine. And he dumb cute!”

Who do you think Megan is with now?

