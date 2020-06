Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘Trollz’ Takes Huge Billboard Fall

Tekashi 6ix9ine was riding high after his song “Trollz” debuted at number one on the the Billboard Hot 100 a week ago. This week his celebration has come to an abrupt stop as “Trollz’ has fallen to number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is the largest one week fall for any song to debut in the number one slot. Yikes!!!!

