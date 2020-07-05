CLOSE
Sneakers
Home

5 Million People Tried To Cop Those Air Jordan 1 Dior Sneakers

Only 8,000 were actually available.

Air Jordan I High OG Dior

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

If you tried to cop those ridiculously coveted Air Jordan 1 Dior sneakers, the odds were against you. Reportedly, 5 million people signed up to get a pair, but only 8,000 were available.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Yeah, that resale price is going to be exorbitant (at the time of this post, the last sale was for a cool $12,800 on StockX)—off an already healthy $2,200 retail price.

Christian Dior Couture chairman and CEO of Pietro Beccari told WWD that 5 million people signed up for the raffle for a chance to cop either the LO (those were $2000) or HI version of the Air Jordan 1 OG DIOR that first appeared at the fashion brand’s Fall 2019 Men’s runway show in Miami.

Only 8,000 were available to civilians while an additional 5,000 were given away to top Dior clients. So consider this limited availability, and that hefty resale price, if you manage to get your hands on a pair and dare to rock them on these streets.

 

 

 

5 Million People Tried To Cop Those Air Jordan 1 Dior Sneakers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 22nd)
D.L. Hughley Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club
53 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close