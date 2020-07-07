CLOSE
QuickSilva Show
HomeQuickSilva Show

Black Owned Businesses Approved By DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva #BlackoutDay

Blackout Day: QuickSilva Show Graphic

Source: Radio One Digital

Today we celebrate #BlackoutDay and we encourage everyone to spend your money with Black businesses every day but especially today! Dominiques Da Diva and DJ QuickSilva wanted to shine a light on some of their favorite Black Owned Businesses.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

SHOP CHRISS ZOË

 

GOOD DAY SCENTS

 

Kimo Bentley Skin And Wax Spa

 

The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy

The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy

Source: The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 6th)
"Between The World And Me" Atlanta Premiere
54 photos
More From KYSDC
Close