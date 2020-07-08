Popeyes Testing New BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes is ready to change the chicken sandwich game again. According to Chewboom, the restaurant chain is testing a new BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich, which will include a buttermilk battered filet, sweet smokey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. The new chicken sandwich is currently being tested in Denver, Colorado for $5.49. No details have been released on when or if this new sandwich will make its way to other cities.

Would you like to try the the BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes?

