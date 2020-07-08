CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Does The Big Chop + Teyana Taylor Helps Black-Owned Nail Designer Sell Out [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish decided to give us a front-row seat to her big chop when she took to Instagram Live. Lore’l wants to know why when women cut their hair off, they are labeled “crazy”, but that same does not apply to men. Haddish seemed to enjoy the entire process, even roasting herself about the self-inflicted short cut, “I should’ve been did this.”

Text "HUSTLE" to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Also in The Lo Down, we hear what Vivica A. Fox had to say about 50 Cent’s “exotic women” comments & on #BlackOutDay2020, Teyana Taylor helps one Black-owned nail saloon sail out in a matter of minutes after showing love on Twitter! When we ride together, these are the types of economical impact we can make!

[caption id="attachment_4284241" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival[/caption] Teyana Taylor has always matched her smooth, sexy songs with her sexy fashion, which pivots between comfortable and erotic. Again, a perfect match to the music. With the release of her new album, appropriately called The Album, Taylor once again gives a mixture of comfortable bedroom songs that'll bring the intimacy and sexy tunes that'll bring the eroticism. Taylor accompanies the music with bold album art that compliments her stylistic motto. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBmlfg7hUdJ/ For her album listening party, Taylor also kept the vibe sexy and comfortable, especially considering we're still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She came out with family and friends dressed in custom-made hazmat suits that pretty much slayed. "I want to thank all my family and close friends for coming out to my private album release listening," Taylor captioned one of her photos. "It was so much love and positive energy, I am forever so appreciative. FYI for all the internet covid experts. we had REAL Covid Police & medics that made sure we were all safe and able to have a good time all while following covid regulations. Custom "#TheAlbum" Masks and hazmat suits were also provided! thanks for the concerns but mama is just fine #TheAlbum OUT at midnight thooooooo!!!" https://www.instagram.com/p/CBmBpzrFip8/ One look that Taylor has mastered throughout her career is the art of the sweatpants and joggers. Sweatpants can already be sexy depending on what you're into. But Taylor takes things to another level with different fits, match-ups, and bold colors. https://www.instagram.com/p/BDJL4rHIsKQ/

Tiffany Haddish Does The Big Chop + Teyana Taylor Helps Black-Owned Nail Designer Sell Out [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

