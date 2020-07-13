Netflix’s Original Movie ‘Bird Box’ Could Be Getting A Sequel

The 2018 Netflix Original movie, Bird Box is making a come back. The movie based on Josh Malerman’s novel Bird Box is getting a sequel based on the follow-up novel Malorie.

“I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” Malerman told Inverse during a recent interview.

Malorie, which is based 12 years later, will show how the monsters from the original movie have evolved. No details have been released as to when the sequel will drop or if Sandra Bullock will return.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: