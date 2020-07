The next Verzuz has been set and this one will be the battle of the dogs. Next Wednesday, July 22nd you can catch Snoop Dogg and DMX going head-to-head on Instagram Live.

Fans of the popular music battle can also watch in HD on Apple Music.

Who do you think will win this Verzuz? Snoop Dogg or DXM?

