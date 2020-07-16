CLOSE
Did Kanye West Just Hop Back Into The 2020 Presidential Race?

Just when you thought Kanye West was done with the 2020 presidential race,  it appears he is just getting warmed up. According to TMZ, West filed documents with the Federal Election Commission early Thursday morning. The Federal Election Commission’s purpose is to enforce campaign finances in federal elections.

The new filings from West gives him candidacy status under the federal campaign law.  Earlier this week, news broke that West had dropped out of the race for President.

Looks like Kanye is serious about this election.

