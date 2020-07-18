[New Music] “Everything” by Kenny Iko

R&B Ain’t Dead

Kenny Iko is back again with his latest record “Everything.” A completely new vibe from his last single “Big Mad.” With social media’s constant banter about if real R&B exists or not, I’m sure the Northeastern Washingtonian has solidified his falsetto talents among DC’s predecessors like Raheem DeVaughn, Ginuwine, and Marvin Gaye. The R&B artist has been giving us soulful and enchanting tracks about love and heartbreak, performing records like “Special” from his EP “WAR of Love” at Good Day DC.

Written by Chante G.

