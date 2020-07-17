[New Project] “Deaf Wish” by Q Da Fool

Silence Is Communication

Roc Nation’s own Q Da Fool’s 8-track EP brings you through his ups and downs of being a daily notorious celebrity. Undoubtedly a staple in the streets; not only of the Maryland & Washington DC areas, but after listening to this project, his poetic lyrics and rhythm will hypnotize you into understanding he’s one in a million. Coming with that type of reputation is not easy. Being hunted by police while being hunted by envy, instead of venting to social medias like many celebrities would, Q had directed his energy and frustrations straight into his first project of 2020 – Deaf Wish.

“There were intentions behind my choice of spelling. The title of my EP is, Deaf Wish because I was tired of hearing other’s opinions and wanted to silence those. People are going through real things right now, so I needed to go hard for my followers. The body of work is still for the streets, but I took more time recording than ever before,” Q Da Fool expressed to Respect-Mag.

