Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80

Atlanta Congressman and Civil Right leader John Lewis has passed away after a long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who was 80 years old was the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district, serving in 17 terms in the House. During the 60’s in the high time of the civil rights struggle, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders, and fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

He helped organize the March On Washington and also spoke at the March as one of the Keynote speakers. He also helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which helped introduce the voting rights bill of 1964. Atlanta and the world has lost a legend.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Rest In Power JOHN LEWIS

Devastating news: civil rights leader, Georgia congressman and American hero John Lewis has died. pic.twitter.com/5DbUT8TDQi — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 18, 2020

Rep. John Lewis in 2019: "When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation … to do something. Our children and their children will ask us, 'what did you do?' …. We have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history." pic.twitter.com/MatBiBjsyu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2020

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis 24 photos Launch gallery A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis 1. Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in Nashville Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay Bond Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Opposition to Coleman's Nomination Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus Bridge Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. John Lewis Mug Shot Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at Capitals Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval Office Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. John Lewis Speaking Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TX Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Clinton Watch Party Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80 was originally published on hotspotatl.com