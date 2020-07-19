CLOSE
[7/19] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM

@WHOISFREEEZ
Playlist

  1. Greece (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
  2. After Party – Don Toliver
  3. RNB (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Young Dolph
  4. Lil Top – NBA Youngboy
  5. Bad Vibes – Day Lee
  6. Everything – Kenny Iko
  7. I Spy – Lila Ike
  8. Think About You – Tiana Major9
  9. Emotionally Scarred – Lil Baby
  10. Rockstar (Remix) (Feat. Roddy Rich) – Da Baby
  11. Girls In The Hood – Megan Thee Stallion
  12. Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
  13. All Summa (Feat. Fresco Kane) – DJ Ryan Wolf
  14. The Woo (Feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch) – Pop Smoke
  15. End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
  16. Old Streets – 2KBABY
  17. I Like It (Feat. Gucci Mane) – Doja Cat
  18. BYGPW (Colors) – Wale
  19. Buss It – Erica Banks
  20. Prospect (Feat. Lil Baby) – Iann Dior
  21. Headlocc (Feat. Young Thug) – Yella Beezy
  22. For The Night (Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) – Pop Smoke
  23. Mazel Tov (Feat. A$AP Ferg) – IDK
  24. I Got Time – Chris Brown & Young Thug
  25. Party Girl (Remix) (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – StaySolidRocky
  26. Then Leave – Beatking
  27. What’s Craccin (FOEMIX) – Foe-Hun’ed
  28. What’s Poppin (Remix) (Feat. Tory Lanez, Da Baby & Lil Wayne) – Jack Harlow
  29. We Paid (Feat. 42 Dugg) – Lil Baby
  30. Entanglement (Jersey Club Remix) – DJ Fade
  31. Split It (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) – Doe Boy
