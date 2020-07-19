[7/19] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM
Playlist
- Greece (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
- After Party – Don Toliver
- RNB (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Young Dolph
- Lil Top – NBA Youngboy
- Bad Vibes – Day Lee
- Everything – Kenny Iko
- I Spy – Lila Ike
- Think About You – Tiana Major9
- Emotionally Scarred – Lil Baby
- Rockstar (Remix) (Feat. Roddy Rich) – Da Baby
- Girls In The Hood – Megan Thee Stallion
- Go Crazy – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- All Summa (Feat. Fresco Kane) – DJ Ryan Wolf
- The Woo (Feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch) – Pop Smoke
- End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
- Old Streets – 2KBABY
- I Like It (Feat. Gucci Mane) – Doja Cat
- BYGPW (Colors) – Wale
- Buss It – Erica Banks
- Prospect (Feat. Lil Baby) – Iann Dior
- Headlocc (Feat. Young Thug) – Yella Beezy
- For The Night (Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) – Pop Smoke
- Mazel Tov (Feat. A$AP Ferg) – IDK
- I Got Time – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Party Girl (Remix) (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – StaySolidRocky
- Then Leave – Beatking
- What’s Craccin (FOEMIX) – Foe-Hun’ed
- What’s Poppin (Remix) (Feat. Tory Lanez, Da Baby & Lil Wayne) – Jack Harlow
- We Paid (Feat. 42 Dugg) – Lil Baby
- Entanglement (Jersey Club Remix) – DJ Fade
- Split It (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) – Doe Boy
