Your favorite Spartan, Master Chief, is back, and the box art for his new adventure is giving subtle hints as to what expect from the next Halo game.

Ahead of Microsoft’s Halo Infinite campaign reveal tomorrow during tomorrow’s Xbox Games Showcase, the company showed off the box art for the Xbox Series X game. For one, it’s definitely taking a page out of the first game, Halo: Combat Evolved’s book. In it, we see Master Chief standing in a field with a destroyed Halo station in the background.

John-117’s pose is almost similar to his stance on the original Xbox game’s cover, but any gamer can clearly see Microsoft is going for a full-circle moment here for the game.

One. More. Sleep. And I DEFINITELY see what they're going for here…😎 pic.twitter.com/fThSLixfz0 — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) July 22, 2020

Eagle-eyed fans also zoomed in on Master Chief’s visor, and you can get a glimpse of the game’s antagonist, possibly a member of The Banished, the confirmed baddies in the game. OR it could be the mysterious Hyperious character that was “leaked” in a photo featuring a set of Mega Bloks toys that appeared online featuring characters from the forthcoming video game.

Here's the villain in #HaloInfinite (Hyperious? Atriox of The Banished?) as seen in the reflection of Chief's helmet. pic.twitter.com/sFKFtajvVV — Jordan Oloman (@JordanOloman) July 22, 2020

Outside of the very intriguing “Discover Hope” cinematic trailer dropped during Microsoft’s last conference at E3 (remember that?) back in 2019, not much information around the 343 Industries game has been shared. BUT that will all change come, Thursday (Jul 23) and we are looking forward to it.

Halo Infinite is slated to arrive later this year on Xbox Series X. If for some reason, you haven’t peeped the “Discover Hope” trailer, you can peep it below.

—

Photo: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite

HHW Gaming: Ahead of ‘Halo Infinite’s Big Campaign Reveal, Microsoft Shows Off The Game’s Box Art was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: