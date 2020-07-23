6:00AM – MLB: Opening Night – finally! – has arrived…why MLB should expand its postseason from 10 teams to 16 teams…analysis of Mookie Betts’ mega-extension with the Dodgers, including how he compares with Mike Trout and Bryce Harper

6:15AM – NFL: Antonio Brown, Kanye West, and celebrities with mental-health problems falling apart in front of us

6:30AM – Nationals: the biggest questions for the Nats in 2020…and Galdi’s official predictions for the Nats and Orioles in 2020

What Are The Biggest Questions For The Nationals In 2020? [Listen] was originally published on theteam980.com

