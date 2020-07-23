Fans Call For Savage X Fenty To Severe Ties With Draya After Megan Thee Stallion Comment

The internet is strange place these days. Between Megan Thee Stallion allegedly being shot in the foot by rumored beau Tory Lanez, Tamar Braxton’s suicide attempt, to Kanye West having a bi-polar episode we’re ready to log off social media forever. Yet here we are again, thoroughly perplexed by Draya. Not that she chimed in on Megan Thee Stallion incident, but more so that she didn’t think twice about her messaging.

In case you missed it, the Mint Swim founder appeared on the Weed and Wine podcast hosted by Steelo Brim and Chris Reinacher where she made the following statement:

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road.” She continued, “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

Now say what now?!

Listen we love Draya for how she has turned reality TV fame into a bag and become a respected entrepreneur, but sis…no.

Thee is nothing glorifying about domestic violence.

Megan Thee Stallion, who has yet to speak out about the altercation in detail, quickly took to Twitter to scold Draya for her inappropriate and irresponsible messaging.

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Draya has since apologized for her asinine comments, asking for forgiveness for her lapse of judgement.

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020

Draya’s statement didn’t sit well with fans who decided to attack her partnership with Savage X Fenty.

I can’t believe @SavageXFenty hires women who encourage & support abusive/violent relationships! https://t.co/RvwVtKgWEk — girl idk (@MeriemsProblem) July 22, 2020

Fenty responded, “We’ve been made aware of this, thank you.”

Whew. All of the backlash prompted a longer response from Draya on social media.

What say you readers? Do you forgive Draya?

