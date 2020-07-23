The Fritz Pollard Alliance Is “Deeply Troubled” By Allegations Against NY Jets Owner

The Fritz Pollard Alliance is taking another NFL team to task this week.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is currently being investigated for sexist and racist remarks by a State Department watchdog. He allegedly made the comments while serving as the ambassador to the United Kingdom. He even attempted to have the Open Championship played at a golf resort owned by President Donald Trump.

A source with knowledge of the situation has said that Johnson has made “cringeworthy” and inappropriate comments about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.

Johnson may be the owner of the New York Jets, but he relinquished day to day control of the team in 2017 when Trump tapped him for United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

However, the Fritz Pollard Alliance states that his comments are not acceptable.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance is deeply troubled by allegations of insensitive remarks about race and gender made by [Johnson] …Allegations of this nature, if true, are damaging to the social fabric of our country and cannot be tolerated,” chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves, a former Jets executive said in a statement. “While only allegations at this point, they are serious. We call on the NFL to carefully monitor this situation and, if the allegations have merit, to take appropriate action and work toward rooting out such sentiments from the NFL community.”

Pollard was the first African-American coach in the NFL, and the alliance aims to champion diversity in the NFL through education and providing its members with resources that will help them succeed at every level of the game– which includes everything from assistants and players to executive positions.

“He’s said some pretty sexist, racist,” things, the diplomat with knowledge of the complaints made to the IG said of Johnson.

When CNN asked him about the specific remarks he made, Johnson said it is an “honor of a lifetime” to serve as an ambassador, adding, “I greatly value the extraordinary work that each and every member of the team does to strengthen and deepen our vital alliance.”

He was more forthcoming about the allegations in a follow-up tweet.

I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values. — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) July 22, 2020

Johnson’s three-year term as an ambassador is almost over, but with these recent findings, no one knows if he’ll be returning to run the Jets.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance Is “Deeply Troubled” By Allegations Against NY Jets Owner was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: