What’s Going On DC? DMV Digital Benefit Concert [Watch Here]

What’s Going On DC? DMV Digital Benefit Concert

This Benefit Concert features performances, as well as, special guest appearances from some of the top artists and creatives in the DMV such as Angie Ange (Syndicated ‘Morning Hustle Show’, 93.9WKYS ), Ari Lennox, Big Flock, DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva (93.9WKYS), Funsho (The Voice: S15), Malik DOPE (Currently on America’s Got Talent S15), Maya Milan (BET’s – The Next Big Thing S1 Finalist), Q Da Fool, Ronald Moten and more!

“During these very challenging times, it’s great to see leaders of the DC entertainment community come together to produce a concert with familiar faces that people want to see and hear from. I’m looking forward to being a part of this very special show”. – Angie Ange

All proceeds from the digital benefit concert will go to Martha’s Table for their continued efforts in the fight against hunger, helping with education, providing health & wellness services for our communities, and support for our families.

“What’s Going On: DMV Digital Benefit Concert airing on Saturday, July 25 at 8PM via YouTube and Facebook.

