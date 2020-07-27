Target To Close On Thanksgiving

First Wal-Mart and now Target. The retailer has announced they will be closing all their stores on Thanksgiving Day.

Targets CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement, “This year more than ever a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that can only Target can.”

Target also announced they would start holiday deals in October to keep crowds down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

