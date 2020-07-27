CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsCelebrity Kids

Ciara Gives Us A Glimpse At Baby Win Harrison

Russell Wilson welcomes home Ciara and baby Win with epic balloon decor.

All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their beautiful baby boy Win Harrison Wilson, this weekend and after spending a few days in the hospital, Ci Ci came home to a mansion full of fabulous balloons decor.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

View this post on Instagram

Welcome Home Win 💙

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

We Winning.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Since Ci Ci as due in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic, she gave birth wearing a fashionable bedazzled black mask of course. Shortly after delivering baby Win, she shared a video from her hospital room where “Happy Birthday” rang out as a way to welcome the third Wilson into the world.

View this post on Instagram

I Love You

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

She simply caption the photo, “I Love You” Win is Ciara and Russell Wilson’s second child and Ci Ci’s third.

What a way to be welcomed home! Congrats to the Wilson family.

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara Rocks Bedazzled Black Face Mask After Giving Birth To Baby Win Harrison

10 Times We Wanted Ciara’s Pregnancy Hair

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

6 photos Launch gallery

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Continue reading Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

[caption id="attachment_3159116" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty[/caption] We've been spending a lot of time with The Wilsons since quarantine... virtually that is. They've given us a glimpse into their family dynamic and we can't get enough. And with Ciara pregnant with baby number three, we're obsessing over every photo we get of the cool mom. The Level Up singer blessed our timelines with a new set of baby bump photos while bathing in the sun. Like most women who are approaching the end of their pregnancy, Ci Ci's developed some stretch marks around the lower section of her belly. But doesn't that make it all the more beautiful?! Check out more pics of Ci Ci slaying pregnancy in a bikini, below:

 

Ciara Gives Us A Glimpse At Baby Win Harrison  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close