Drake is breaking more records! The “Tooise Slide” rapper has passed Madonna’s record for the most top 10’s on the Billboard HOT 100 chart.

Drake currently has 40 hits while Madonna has 38. Drake’s recent releases with DJ Khaled,”Popstar” and “Greece” helped helped him pick up his 39th and 40th top 10 hits.

Congratulations Drake!

