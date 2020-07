Juicy J is ready to step into the Verzuz ring. Juicy took to Twitter yesterday to let fans know he is ready to battle Nas.

Juicy j vs Nas https://t.co/LZQmgpBQMc — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 27, 2020

This tweet from Juicy J came after Timbaland asked his fans, “What’s the next @verzuzonline.?!”

Back in June, Juicy J tweeted he wanted to step into the Verzuz ring with Dr. Dre.

I wanna do a Verzus battle wit Dr Dre no cappuccino 🧢 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 30, 2020

Neither Nas nor Dr.Dre have responded to Juicy. Who you want to see in the next Verzuz?

