Off the heels of his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross, 2 Chainz is teaming up with Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan group “When We All Vote”. In the two-and-a-half minute long video, posted to Instagram and Youtube, Chainz clears up some of the myths about voting as person who is or was formerly incarcerated.

“Workin wit @michelleobama & @whenweallvote to give former felons resources,” 2 Chainz captioned the video.

