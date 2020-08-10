Young Dolph Talks New Album “Rich Slave,” Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration, + Giving Away A Lambo

Young Dolph linked with the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva! Dolph’s dropping his latest project “RiCH $LAVE.” He described why he decided to name that album that. While he says that most of his fellow rappers have money their all bound to their live styles. Owning jewelry, buying expensive cars, and living lavish lifestyles just to be slaves to the industry and lifestyles. Young Dolph also talked about his recent collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on their song “RNB.” Dolph dished on checking on Megan after her shooting incident.

Dolph is also trying to give a lucky fan a chance of a lifetime. A FREE 99 LAMBO . To find out how you can be driving a Lambo in a worldwide pandemic… Watch the full video to find out!

