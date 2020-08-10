CLOSE
Shooting Outside Of White House (Story Developing)

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HEALTH-VIRUS

This evening during President Trump’s briefing, he was disrupted by secret service and escorted out due to a shooting outside of the White House. This story is still developing but according to the President, a suspect was trying to enter the White House grounds and was shot by a secret service agent. Trump was taken from the briefing room into the oval office and later returned back to the briefing room to finish. There are no details on who the suspect was at this point.

