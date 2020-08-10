Zoe Kravitz Slams Hulu For Lack Of Shows Featuring Women In Lead Roles

Last week Hulu announced they would be removing the Zoe Kravitz led show, High Fidelity, from their streaming platform. Now, Zoe is responding.

On an Instagram post made in tribute to the cast and crew of the show, she wrote, “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”

Under the post, fellow actress Tessa Thompson commented “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” and Kravitz responded, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” in a sarcastic manner.

Hulu, which is owned by Disney, does not have a wide selection of shows with black women serving as the lead to choose from, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Mindy Project” are two of the first to come to mind, but not a wide selection after that.

High Fidelity is an updated move from a novel originally written by Nick Hornby’s, and then a film in 2000 starring Jack Cusack. The film also starred Zoe Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet.

In June, Kravitz spoke on The Big Ticket podcast about how much she enjoyed when fans spoke so highly of the show.

“The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who’ve never seen a person like them on television — they feel seen for the first time,” she said. “I have a friend who — one of his best friends loves punk music and is gay — it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m watching a gay man in a Minor Threat shirt. I’ve never seen that before.’ Just breaking away from the stereotypes, I feel like people need that. So I feel very lucky to have been able to deliver that, because one of the most important things for me was authenticity and bringing a real world to life. I’ve lived in New York for a long time, and in a lot of ways this was a love letter to New York with all its messiness and diversity.”

