Tiny Harris Gives Fans An Update On Tamar Braxton

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, wants fans to know her friend Tamar Braxton is in better spirits. Tiny sat down with Hollywood Life and discussed how Tamar has been doing.

” She’s [Tamar] been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better and I’m just waiting to visit her now,” Tiny said while talking to Hollywood Life. Tiny went on to say,” I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be ready to everybody or see me, but, yeah, she’s doing much better thought. I can say that.”

Tamar took to Instagram shortly after she was released from the hospital to update fans on her physical and mental health.

Let’s keep Tamar lifted.

