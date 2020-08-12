CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Fat Joe Believes Drake Is The Michael Jackson Of Our Time

Drake is one of the hottest rappers out right now. The  “God’s Plan” rapper recently surpassed Madonna the as the artist with the most Top 10’s on the Billboard charts and has worked with artist like, Beyonce and Chris Brown. So, is he the next Michael Jackson?

According to Fat Joe, Drake is the Michael Jackson of our time. During a recent IG live with Rick Ross, Fat Joe shares his thoughts on Drake in comparison to the King of Pop.

“Every song he does goes No.1.” Joe shared during the Live.

 

 

 

 

Billboard , Drake , Fat Joe , Instagram , instagram live , madonna , Michael Jackson , rick ross

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 4th)
Peter Thomas RHOA
65 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close