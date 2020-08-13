History has proven time after time that people will do anything when they are desperate. New reports say some of R. Kelly’s inner circle are doing the most to get their boy free or go to jail trying.

As spotted on Vulture the Pied Piper of Pee-Pee’s case taken another strange turn and all signs point to the worst side of things. According to the feature three individuals were arrested on Tuesday, August 11 for allegedly interfering with the disgraced crooner’s legal proceedings. Donnell Russell, Michael Williams, and Richard Arline, Jr. were charged separately with for supposedly trying to entice accusers to change their story. Additionally the documentation says that they also intimidated the unnamed persons when they refused to cover up for the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer.

This is not the first time Kelly’s name has been mixed up with underhanded tactics to get him off the hook. In 2019 federal prosecutors in Chicago charged him with attempting to conceal evidence and frighten witness who were set to take the stand. Once source who is said to be close to the story claims that one accuser was offered a lump sum of cash to stay silent. In 2018 another women who filed a suit against R. Kelly claimed she was threatened with the publicizing of some nude photos she previously sent to him if she didn’t drop the charges.

Russell and Arline are listed as his friends while Williams is related to one of Robert’s publicists.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating Witnesses In R. Kelly Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: