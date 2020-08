The City Girls are ready to get back in the studio and are ready to team up with Nicki Minaj. The ladies, revealed they are ready make a track with Nicki Minaj in a recent interview. Nicki, who recently announced her pregnancy, has yet to respond to this interview.

what yall think about this? i think a city girl x nicki minaj anthem is needed. pic.twitter.com/WqpP4qwnSv — ✮ (@copmadchanel) August 13, 2020

Do you want to see a City Girls and Nicki Minaj collaboration?

