Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden’s Ticket As His VP Is Already Paying Off…Literally

Regardless if you like Joe Biden’s decision to name Kamala Harris as his choice for Vice President of the United States, its already paying off for him…literally.

Kamala Harris joining Biden’s ticket is paying huge dividends for Biden already, and it’s only been two days. Before the California senator was named Biden’s running mate, it was a painful process to raise money. That is no longer the case, since Tuesday’s (Aug.11) announcement, the Biden/Harris campaign has raised a record $36 million, and that includes donations from 150,000 new donors, and the influx of cash shows no sign of slowing up.

Now, despite some eye rolls from those who can’t seem to look past Kamala’s record as a prosecutor and decisions she made as California’s Attorney General, the enthusiasm behind Harris being Biden’s running mate is at an all-time high. The fact that she is the first Black Jamaican woman, the first person of Indian descent, the first Howard alum, the first AKA to be nominated for national office by a major party, definitely works in Biden’s favor to lure in even more Black support. So that means more Black dollars pouring into his campaign.

Biden knows the Black voters, more specifically Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party and are essential if he wants to defeat Donald Trump, so that’s why his choice of Harris was a no-brainer for him. Not only is she helping him raise the money needed to battle Trump, but she is also assisting him in making the case as to why Trump is unfit for the job, and the country can’t endure another four years of his nonsense. In her introductory speech after she was revealed to be Biden’s MVP (madame vice president), Harris called the case against Trump and Mike Pence “open and shut.”

.@KamalaHarris: “The case against [Trump] and [Pence] is open and shut. Just look where they’ve gotten us:” Millions out of work.

Millions of kids who cannot go back to school.

A crisis of poverty, of homelessness.

More than 165,000 lives that have been cut short. pic.twitter.com/Ah8nOBUg4Q — CAP Action (@CAPAction) August 12, 2020

We’re definitely on board the Biden/Harris train because Trump needs to be removed from The White House immediately.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

