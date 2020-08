Megan Thee Stallion is finally sharing a picture of her foot after saying she was shot.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper took to Instagram, Wednesday afternoon, to share a graphic picture with fans.

“Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are all so upset that I don’t wanna be in bed sad? Why y’all upset I can walk,” Megan captioned the photo.

TMZ reported back in July, Megan was allegedly shot in the foot while in the car with Tory Lanez.

