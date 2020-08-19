KeKe Palmer’s Lush Chestnut Curls Are Breaking The Net

KeKe Palmer knows how to break the Internet with her beauty, brains and business savvy. When she isn’t making headlines for standing in the gap for civil rights or making headlines as a cover girl, she’s simply living life on the ‘gram and slaying.
The KeKe news today? Sis’ lush chestnut curls are trending along with the teaser from project Virgo Tendencies Pt. 1.
Need a better look?
KeKe is giving us Lion Babe realness with this fall-friendly look.
Aside from new music, KeKe will be hosting the 2020 Video Music Awards.
