For a minute back there Griselda had the streets on fire with their hardcore and gritty sound that’s been missed since the G-Unit days, and though each member has gone on to do the solo thing, they still got enough bars to lock ish down.

Linking up with Dufflebag Hottie (not a female rapper), Benny finds himself rolling dice for big paper while waiting on some hot wings to get served up as rapping this hard does work up and appetite. Seriously, where’s the hot wings? We say them getting seasoned up! Wtf?!

Dave East meanwhile continues to keep himself visible via dolo clips or guest features and in Nino Man’s visuals to “Look At Me” kicks it a personal house party where the drinks are flowing and the trees are burning.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Toosii, Kidd Kidd, and more.

DUFFLEBAG HOTTIE & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “DIRTY MONEY”

NINO MAN & DAVE EAST – “LOOK AT ME”

TOOSII – “PUSH START”

KIDD KIDD – “GLORY”

PHILTHY RICH – “POURING ROSE”

RICO RECKLEZZ & PESO PESO – “RECKLEZZPESOS”

JACKBOY & TEE GRIZZLEY – “MARRIED TO MY ENEMIES”

MONEY MAN FT. LIL BABY – “24”

RICH BRIAN – “DON’T CARE”

TIANA MAJOR9 – “THINK ABOUT YOU”

IRONG WINGS – “PURPLE ALIEN”

MELODY THORTON – “LOVE WILL RETURN”

Dufflebag Hottie & Benny The Butcher “Dirty Money,” Nino Man & Dave East “Look At Me” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: