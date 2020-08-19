“Brothers From Another”: NBC Nabs Michael Smith & Michael Holley For New Sports Talk Show

Former SportsCenter host Michael Smith is on to bigger and better things (and bags).

NBC’s Peacock is the latest streaming service on the block and is using its platform to host a bunch of new shows, and that includes pairing Smith with Michael Holley for the brand’s first sports talk show. For the culture, it’s titled Brother From Another, the pair will be chopping it up about the latest news across sport, culture, entertainment, and politics every weekday afternoon reports Deadline.

While everyone knows Smith, Holley’s got some notches on his belt as well. Not only is he a host and columnist for NBC Sports Boston, but he’s also written six New York Times bestsellers. Since he worked in Boston for years, he penned two Belicheck books Patriot Reign: Bill Belichick, the Coaches, and the Players Who Built a Champion and Belichick and Brady: Two Men, the Patriots, and How They Revolutionized Football. He also wrote a book about Patriot Legend Tedy Bruschi’s struggle to return to the field after having a stroke and Terry Francona’s role in the rise of the Boston Red Sox.

‘Brother From Another’: Peacock’s First Sports Talk Show Pairs Michael Holley & Michael Smith https://t.co/nfCfOopp87 pic.twitter.com/XJggyeaRxm — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 19, 2020

The chemistry between the two should be electric from the jump since they initially met over 10 years ago, thanks to the world of sports journalism.

“Mike and I go back more than 20 years, so viewers will immediately sense our authenticity and honesty with one another. We became colleagues by covering similar events in sports,” said Holley. “We became brothers when we shared our experiences in that space, as well as other aspects of our lives.”

Smith was, of course, a 15-year mainstay at ESPN, where he mostly co-hosted “His and Hers” and, briefly, the 6 p.m. edition of “SportsCenter” with Jemele Hill before leaving in 2019 after a buyout.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Peacock family,” Smith said. “When coming up with our show’s name and thinking about the vibe we wanted to create, we kept coming back to just that — family — and to this brotherhood. … As in if you’re giving us time out of your day, then you’re family to us.”

Peacock is launching a new NBC Sports channel beginning Aug. 24, will Brother From Another set to debut in September.

Oh, and remember Peacock is free for everyone.

“Brothers From Another”: NBC Nabs Michael Smith & Michael Holley For New Sports Talk Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com

