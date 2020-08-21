Drake Hints At “Certified Lover Boy” Merch With Heart-Covered Nike Accessories

With the release of his Lil Durk-assisted single Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake also dropped some even bigger news– that his sixth album will be titled Certified Lover Boy.

Not only is the album title peak Drake vibes, but it also lends itself to some pretty fire merch when you’ve got a partnership with Nike. Scorpions were the icon and logo of choice for his last LP, but this time around, it’s going to be hearts. Drake recently took to Instagram to show off some of the merch that we hope will be paired with the forthcoming album drop.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/THEpn37WLx — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 20, 2020

The IG story teased black and white pairs of socks with ankle designs that had hearts with Swooshes in them with the word AIR directly below it. But the stand out from the picture is the white Nike cap with a black swoosh that’s got a lipstick print towards the edge of the brim. We’re not sure if the lipstick is printed on the hat or not, but that would be unlike any merch we’ve seen before and likely sell out instantly.

From other pictures Drake has posted, it’s apparent that he’s going pretty hard with the hearts during the album roll out as he was previously spotted with a heart shaved into his head while attempting to mean mug the camera. The 6 God is the only one who can get away with it, so don’t try it at home kids. And if you’re wondering, yes, those shades he’s wearing are a pair of iced-out custom Cartier sunglasses with the lenses shaved into hearts.

Not much else is known about the album other than upon the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May, he said that his next project would be coming this summer. But with about a month left in the season, he’s running out of time.

Back in February, while sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors game, he revealed that it wouldn’t be nearly as long as Scorpion, which had 25 tracks.

“So, last album, I went high volume,” he told the NBA telecast. “It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise. Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it’s tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I’m having a lot of fun right now making music.”

