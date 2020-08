McDonald’s is ready to add a little spice to their menu, literally.

According to CNN, the fast-food chain will be adding a Spicy Chicken McNugget option to their menu.

“Our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now,” Linda VanGosen, VP of menu innovation, said about the Spicy Chicken McNugget.

The new addition will be added to menus around the U.S. on September 16th, but only for a limited time.

