It’s Up Now!

LyQuin drops off visuals to his latest record “Vaccine“. Certainly the pandemic has been a pivotal time in our lives but the Benefits artist flexes his success and is excited to bring his partners along the journey. Filmed by Marlow, the team joined LyQuin at a private pool party accompanied by a plethora of guests living their best quarantined lives. Check out the DMV rapper/singer’s video above.

